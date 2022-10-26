The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen extensive work in three different areas of the city continues. The biggest impacts are currently limited to a couple of blocks of Belle Street as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar upgrades.
Currently, Belle Street sewer work has moved north to near the intersection of 7th Street. Belle from 7th Street north to 9th Street and 7th east of Belle Street is closed. Business parking is currently relocated across Piasa Street, otherwise known as U.S. 67. You are asked to use caution with increased pedestrian traffic in this area. Meanwhile, 9th Street is still closed between Alton Street and George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all thru traffic for a month or two. A watermain replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit from the IEPA.