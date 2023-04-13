The Alton City Council is considering ways to spend more of its ARPA funding. The city council passed a resolution calling for the Mayor and others in leadership positions in the city to create a list of projects by November 8 of this year.
Ward 7 Alderman Nate Keener says the dollar amounts are arbitrary numbers, reflective of what will likely be left after the city pays for the remaining recommendations that will make it to fruition.
The resolution that passed calls for spending of up to $1 million on projects that will help address affordable housing and homelessness, projects that will support young people’s learning, growth, and recovery through youth programming and skills development, and on economic development and support for small businesses in the city that were adversely affected by the pandemic.