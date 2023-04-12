A discussion at Alton City Hall has revealed plans to fix the bathroom situation at James Killion Park at Salu. The park sees a lot of activity throughout the year, and 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown says a functional bathroom facility is needed.
Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes says they have been looking into ways to do it.
Haynes says the city applied for an $800,000 OSLAD Grant through the state last year to build a new restroom / stage facility that was denied. He notes the building is sturdy, so they may look at rehabbing the existing facility rather than building something new.