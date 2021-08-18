Thursday is “back to class” day for students in the Alton School District. They’ll be wearing masks, as will teachers and staff. That’s by state regulation. The school buildings have been adapted during the summer to be as safe as possible for all, as the district navigates through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Alton’s assistant school superintendent, Elaine Kane, says the changes are not drastic, but they’re noticeable.
Kane says students will be attending in person this year, unless they have a specific medical clearance to get alternative offerings.
She was a guest Monday on “Let’s Talk” on The Big Z. To learn more about the Back to School plan in Alton, visit www.altonschools.org.