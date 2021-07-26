The Alton School District has announced a COVID-19 screening plan to start the school year. According to information on the district’s website, students will be subject to weekly screenings, but not a mandatory masking policy.
The screenings are described as a non-invasive, saliva-based PCR test that can detect infection up to two days before the onset of symptoms or shedding of viral symptoms. Masks will be optional for non-vaccinated students if families elect for their student to participate in COVID-19 screenings each week. Non-vaccinated students, whose families opt their student out of the weekly screenings, will be required to wear a mask. Mask use will also be optional for vaccinated students and staff. For more information, visit http://www.altonschools.org/media/pdf/2021_2022_School_Opening_Proposed_Plan_7_23_2021.pdf