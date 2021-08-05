Anyone inside Alton School District buildings at the start of the school year will be required to mask up. The district will be adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's guidance, which spelled out guidelines for schools to adopt just a couple of weeks before classes begin.
The district is working on updating their plan, which Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said will be on the district’s website soon.
Weekly COVID-19 screenings will be the non-invasive saliva test, which offers a quick turnaround on getting results and can detect the virus up to two days before the onset of symptoms or shedding of viral symptoms. Alton students return to class on Aug. 19.