Employees of the Alton School District are once again giving back to the community through the Christmas for our Kids program. The program began in 2014 with the Alton Administrators Association but now includes donations and assistance from many district employees and the community.
Sonja Collins is a social worker in the district and tells the Big Z as staff members get to know the kids, they find out which families could use a little help during the holiday season:
The hope is to have most of the shopping done in early December. If you’d like to donate to the effort, you can either call the school district main office at 618-474-2600 or email them Christmas4ourkids@altonschools.org