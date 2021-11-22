A tax levy for the Alton School District may be approved at the board’s December meeting. The School Board heard an Estimated Levy Presentation at its meeting last week, but the actual levy won’t be known until the EAV is issued in the spring.
District Director of Financial Services, Mary Schell tells The Big Z the proposed levy is based on an increase of the EAV (Equalized Assessed Value) of 15%.
State law dictates the district levy a certain amount to fund categories such as Social Security, IMRF and debt service. The December 21st School Board meeting will begin at 6pm in the Alton High School library. You can hear the full interview with Schell here: