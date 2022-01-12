In a process that took more than two years to complete, most of downtown Alton is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Specifically, it’s the area that is encompassed from State Street to Ridge, including Landmarks Boulevard, Broadway, and Third Street.
The areas not already in the historic districts of Middletown or Christian Hill were included as of January 4th. Alton Historical Commission Chairman Doug Bader says this could be a great marketing tool for tourism. He tells The Big Z that property owners of commercial structures in historic districts are able to take advantage of tax credits.
Among the pieces of the puzzle in submitting the nomination: all of the buildings in the area had to be documented, researched, and photographed. Bader thanks the hard work of all of the volunteers who pitched in to help make this happen, including AltonWorks which provided a lot of assistance by hiring a historic preservation specialist to work on the application. You can hear the full interview with Bader here: