Shoppers explored a colorful assortment of goods at Saturday’s Green Gift Bazaar in downtown Alton.
The 19th annual event, a collaboration between Alton Main Street and the Piasa Palisades chapter of the Sierra Club, provided an opportunity to purchase eco-friendly gifts from local businesses. Twenty vendors sold jewelry, art, ornaments and clothing, to name a few.
The bazaar spanned two sites — Jacoby Arts Center and Post Commons — so shoppers could spread out more and feel safer during the pandemic, the Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla tells the Big Z. She says the event always happens on Small Business Saturday, encouraging consumers to patronize local stores.
First-time vendor Brianna Hill, of Honeycut Creek, sold soy wax candles and melts at Post Commons. She learned of the bazaar through social media and her involvement with the Alton farmers market.
Natalie Emmons of Nats Looking Glass returned for her second year. She says she likes interacting with new customers at the bazaar.