For the first time this year, the Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has held its meeting in-person at city hall. A notice was sent out early Monday advising of the switch back to meeting in council chambers after starting the year remotely due to public health concerns.
In committee business, the low bid was accepted for the Rock Spring Drive drainage improvement project. The goal is to make it easier for pedestrians to use the sidewalks which tend to be unusable during or after a rain due to all of the mud that washes down on them. The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm in council chambers.