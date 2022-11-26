Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
This partnership successfully provided 55 Thanksgiving meals to Alton Riverbend Head Start and Alton School District families. A large donation was also made to the Crisis Food Center in Alton. The winner of the competition, having collected 1,279 items, was Pete’s Lounge. Other participants in the competition were: Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant, The Firehouse, Chubby’s Grill & Garage, Beer Barrel Pub, Bubby & Sissy’s, Spectator’s Bar & Grill, Sunset Bar & Grill, Clifton Terrace Inn, and Hiram’s Bar.