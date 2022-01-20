Alton Police are warning residents to beware of a scam call that is making the rounds in the city. The caller is apparently “spoofing” the number of Alton Police, making it appear that the call is coming from inside the department. The caller is pretending to be an officer in an attempt to get you to pay up.
It’s a scam that has been around before, and the caller tries to make you believe you have an outstanding fine or ticket or even a missed court date. In a previous interview with The Big Z, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido says officers will never ask anyone they contact to pay them personally and won’t call you for money:
The warning from Alton Police was posted to the department’s Facebook page. If you get such a call, you can just hang up, and you’re always welcome to notify police.