The Alton Police Department has recently received more than $500,000 in grants to be used for a variety of efforts. One $250,000 grant will go toward the salary for hiring a couple of officers for three years and the restart of a Street Crimes division.
Another grant in the same amount will fund the purchase of patrol vehicles for those new hires, plus updates to the department’s training facility, various equipment, and officer wellness programs. Assistant Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z a $175,000 grant will be used to establish programs to reach out to the youth of the community.
Finally, an $18,000 grant will cover the cost of equipment to breach closed or locked doors. This comes on the heels of the Uvalde, TX shooting. The money will be used to purchase breaching equipment that will be stored in all patrol vehicles so that it is immediately available when needed. You can hear the full interview with Ford here: