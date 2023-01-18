Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Officers arrived but did not discover anyone actively fighting but located evidence of gunshots being fired in the area. They spoke with victims and witnesses and also conducted a search of the area for suspects. During the search, officers located two people allegedly involved in the disturbance. Both were taken into custody. One suspect is an adult, and the other is a juvenile, and one was found to be in possession of a firearm. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Criminal charges against both people are pending.