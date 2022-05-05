The Alton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in investigating a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, gunshots were fired just after 4:15pm in the 2,000 block of Salu Street as a vehicle was passing by the golf course.
The shots came from the vehicle, which is described as a brown in color “cube” style vehicle. The suspect discharged the firearm while yelling at people on the golf course. No one was injured. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the police department at 618-463-3505 ext 634.