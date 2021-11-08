The Alton Police Department is investigating reports of rocks being thrown from an overpass and hitting several cars early Sunday evening.
At about 5:15 p.m., rocks damaged multiple southbound vehicles traveling on Homer Adams Parkway, under the railroad overpass just north of East Broadway.
Police say the suspects, possibly juveniles, were on the train overpass. They fled the area on foot as officers were on the way. The investigation is ongoing and officers will be following up on leads. No injuries were reported.