The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a resultof the gunfire, but the victim sustainedother injuriesduring the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
- By Doug Jenkins- Big Z Media
On 02/05/23 at 4:13AM, the Alton Police Department received a report of a disturbance at 942 Pearl Street, Alton, Illinois. The female resident advised that a male, whom she has children with, broke into her residence.The investigation continues at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
During the disturbance, a handgun was discharged inside the residence. The female was able to exit the residence and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation. Her injuries were not as a result of the firearm being discharged.
Officers were initially uncertain as to whether the male subject was still inside the residence. After taking appropriate safety precautions, they were able to determine that the male had left the residence prior to their initial arrival.
Further scene investigation located evidence to substantiate the report of gunshots being fired. Efforts to locate the male subject have been made but he has not been located at this time.
