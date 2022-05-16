gunshot.jpg

Alton Police are investigating a gun incident that happened over the weekend. Just after midnight Sunday morning, police responded to the downtown entertainment district to the report of shots fired. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers arrived on the scene immediately, as they were already patrolling the downtown area at the time of the incident. Police believe the subjects involved were familiar with each other, and the shots were fired after an altercation took place. The investigation is ongoing.