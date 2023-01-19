About a year ago, the Alton Police Department found out a federal grant would pay to outfit officers with body cameras. Later this year the program will be rolled out, and the city’s police chief is looking forward to the start of the new initiative, required by 2025 by the Safe-T Act.
Police Chief Jarrett Ford tells The Big Z this will be the first time in the city’s history for a comprehensive body-worn camera program.
In cases where things did not go so well, Ford says the footage will be used as a teaching tool. The Alton Police Department has had in-car cameras in every patrol vehicle for several years.