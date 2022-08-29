The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St. in Alton at 9:55 a.m. Monday.
Investigation revealed that the driver of a Jeep was attempting to turn left out of an area business in order to go northbound on State St. In doing so, the Jeep pulled in front of an SUV that was southbound on State St. at which point the vehicles collided.
The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital, and is in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep had a minor injury and declined further medical treatment at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.