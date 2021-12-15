The Alton Police Department assisted the Department of Homeland Security this (Wednesday) morning in an investigation that led investigators to a home in the 400 block of Foulds Avenue. The house in question is located next to Riverview Park. No further information is available, as the Department of Homeland Security is the lead agency in this investigation.
Alton Police Department assists DHS
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Deaths confirmed at Amazon building likely struck by tornado outside Edwardsville
- Cost of Living Adjustment set for 2022
- MoDot offers video simulation of future U.S. 67 in West Alton
- 6 lives lost after tornado hits Amazon facility in Edwardsville
- Round two of rental assistance is open
- Coroner releases names of Edwardsville tornado victims
- Alton may loosen residency requirements
- Alpine coaster coming to Grafton
- Man sentenced for illegal gun possession
- William “Brad” Lewis
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
- Updated