The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and a lot of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city.
He says reaching these young people before they have a chance to make a move toward criminal activity is key. Ford says that most crimes, including those involving a weapon, are quickly solved in Alton, resulting in a near-guarantee of a criminal record.