A juvenile is in custody, accused of a carjacking Wednesday morning in Alton.
Just before 5:30 a.m., Alton police were called to the 200 block of East Seventh Street in response to the incident. The victim was shaken but otherwise uninjured.
According to information from the Alton Police Department, the victim was walking toward the victim's car when a suspect armed with a handgun and wearing dark clothing approached the victim, demanding the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled after stealing the vehicle. A short time later, the stolen vehicle and suspect were located in the area of Thorpe and Harrison streets in Alton. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.