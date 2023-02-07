The Alton City Council has approved a resolution to pave the way for street rehab on three stretches of roadway in the city. A resolution passed recently calls for the rotomilling and paving of a portion of Main Street from College to Hillcrest, Fosterburg Road from Route 140 to just past the auction barn, and as Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z, a busy stretch of State Street.
The other projects will be started after the State Street project, but an exact timeframe has not been set. Another part of the Fosterburg Road rehab is still a couple of years off. That one calls for a widening the road near the Harris Lane intersection and milling and resurfacing from Culp Lane to the Illinois 255 interchange. Construction on that project is planned for 2024-25.