The City of Alton’s Park & Recreation Department has plans for improvements to several of its parks this year, including the one at the end of Aberdeen Avenue. Milton Park’s playground was removed several years ago when it became unsafe, but Park & Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z there have been requests to put in a new one.
The grant of which he speaks is the 2023 PEP Grant, which the city applied for in February. If approved, the city expects to receive around $140,000, of which part will go to pay on an old PEP loan.