The Alton City Council has approved an appropriations ordinance, but that’s not necessarily what the city plans to spend in the coming fiscal year. The ordinance that passed at this week’s meeting is the document that must be filed with the county by the end of the month.
But that is a document that lays out the maximum the city would expect to spend under a worst-case scenario. The actual budget, or the “administrative budget” was laid over in committee as those figures are still being calculated. 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott is a former city comptroller and had this to say to those curious about the goings-on at city hall.
At a meeting in May, 5th Ward Alderman Charlie Brake said he would like to start the budget process early enough so that the city isn’t rushing to put the document together at the last minute. You can see the budget document at the city’s website: https://www.cityofaltonil.com/city-comptroller/budget/#156-fiscal-year-22-23