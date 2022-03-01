In a few months the City of Alton will restart its summer day camps for kids. Registration won’t begin until late April once it is apparent when school will be done for the year. After that, parents will be able to enroll their kids in the program.
You can register for a week at a time for sessions in June and July. Park & Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z they like to do outside activities with the kids if the weather cooperates.
Information on the camps will be posted on the city’s website soon. You can check back at https://www.cityofaltonil.com/park-and-recreation/, or call 618-463-3580 for more information.