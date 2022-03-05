As the weather warms, the Alton Park and Recreation Department gears up for maintenance and upgrade projects around town. Some money is available from the ARPA funding the city received last year, and there are other projects budgeted through traditional means that will see crews busy this year.
Park & Rec Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z one of the projects on his radar involves installing walkways at Rock Spring Park.
Other projects this year include playground surfacing at a variety of parks around town, including Haskell, Olin, and Hellrung, as well as LED lighting upgrades around town.