The cold temperatures have prompted the Overnight Warming Centers in Alton to open again on Sunday night. The group offers those will no place to stay at night an indoor location to sleep when temperatures fall below 20 degrees overnight. Volunteers staff the location throughout the night and the center is open to all in need.
Those using the center will also have access to a warm dinner and breakfast items. This will be the third night the center has been open this season.
Doors open 5:00pm at Deliverance Temple Church, located at 1125 E 6th St. in Alton.
If you'd like to volunteer or need to reach the organization, you can message them through the Facebook page in this link: