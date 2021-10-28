A special use permit for a dog grooming business has been approved, ordinances regarding short-term rental and occupancy units have been given first approval, and there’s a new Deputy Fire Chief getting ready to take over in Alton. All of these issues were dealt with by the Alton City Council at last night’s meeting at Alton City Hall.
Long-time Deputy Fire Chief Robert Franke submitted his resignation to take effect at the end of the month when he retires. Taking his place will be Matthew Fischer, who will start his new job on November 1. The short-term rental and occupancy permit ordinances have been a work in progress for months. Currently, short term rental units are being rented out without any oversight by the city. This would make it illegal to offer, provide, or operate a short-term rental unit without obtaining a license. It also covers untaxed income by online resellers of hotel rooms in the city. A special use to zone 231-233 E. Delmar for a dog grooming business was approved.