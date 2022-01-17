The Alton branch of the NAACP held its annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the group again held a motorcade from Lincoln Douglas Square in downtown Alton to the James Killion Park in Upper Alton followed by an outdoor service with music and guest speakers. The cold weather likely kept some people away, but more than 50 people attended the concert and ceremony at the park which followed the motorcade.
For many years, the Alton NAACP has held an indoor service on the Sunday before the King holiday at a local church, but out of health concerns opted to hold another motorcade which organizers called a success. Alton Alderwoman, and Alton NAACP 2nd Vice President, Rosetta Brown coordinated the event, with music from the Rev. Mark and Marqueta Goins. Speakers included Alton Mayor David Goins, Pastor Dr. Don Sanford of Alton’s Greater St. James Baptist Church, and Alton NAACP board member Phil Green.
Pastor Dr. Gregory Harrison received the Alton NAACP Dr. King Religious Award. Harrison leads the Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ in Alton, is a leader with the Coalition for Concerned Citizens in Alton and his church also hosts the Overnight Warming Centers Alton.