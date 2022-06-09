Alton Municipal Band logo

The Alton Municipal Band kicks off its 132nd consecutive season tonight at Riverview Park. The free concerts feature dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. Tonight’s show starts at 7:30. Sunday performances at Haskell Park begin at 7pm.

Band Chairman Adam Rodgers tells The Big Z the Thursday performances start a half hour earlier than in the past.

Rodgers - Thursdays at 730.mp3

This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Jared Hennings will be the special guest vocalist.

Rodgers - Featuring Jared Hennings.mp3

For more information on the band, go to https://www.facebook.com/altonmunyband

Alton Muni Band 4.jpg