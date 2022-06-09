The Alton Municipal Band kicks off its 132nd consecutive season tonight at Riverview Park. The free concerts feature dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. Tonight’s show starts at 7:30. Sunday performances at Haskell Park begin at 7pm.
Band Chairman Adam Rodgers tells The Big Z the Thursday performances start a half hour earlier than in the past.
This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Jared Hennings will be the special guest vocalist.
For more information on the band, go to https://www.facebook.com/altonmunyband