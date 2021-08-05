Free music will roll off the bluff tonight as the Alton Municipal Band starts to wrap up its 131st consecutive season. The concerts have featured dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. Tonight's show will be at 8 p.m. at Riverview Park. A Sunday performance at Haskell Park will begin at 7 p.m.
Band member and conductor David Drillinger said he has been pleased with the size of the audience this year.
He added the crowds at Riverview Park have also been outstanding. The theme for the final two performances is “So Long, Farewell,” featuring vocalist Robyn Brandon, now in her 18th season performing with the Alton Municipal Band.