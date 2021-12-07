Alton’s second Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration parade is being planned for next month. The caravan will begin at 2pm on Sunday, January 16th from Lincoln-Douglas Square in downtown Alton, and will wrap up at James Killion Park in Upper Alton. Every year the organization plans a Sunday event to celebrate King’s legacy but changed how they will do that last year due to ongoing public health concerns associated with being in an enclosed area.
So, the Alton NAACP came up with the idea of a motorcade. Rosetta Brown, Second Vice President of the Alton NAACP tells The Big Z it is easy to participate – just show up.
The route will travel from Lincoln-Douglas Square, north on Martin Luther King Drive to 20th Street, where it will go east toward Statehouse Square and then on to College Avenue. The parade will then head north at the Washington Avenue intersection, heading toward James Killion Park.