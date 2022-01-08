The second Dr. Martin Luther King Day celebration motorcade will be held in Alton on Sunday, January 16th. The city is working with the Alton Branch NAACP to host the event, to honor the life of Dr. King on the weekend of his national holiday.
Rather than gather in an enclosed area, Alton NAACP Second Vice President Rosetta Brown says the organization decided on having another motorcade. She says there will be a program at the James Killion Park at Salu, starting with a guest speaker.
The motorcade will start at 2:30pm at Lincoln Douglas Square, head north on MLK to 20th Street then to Statehouse Square and then on to College Avenue before turning north onto Washington Avenue. If you plan to be in the motorcade, you are asked to be in line by 2pm. The theme is "Moving Forward for Change: When we Fight! We Win!”