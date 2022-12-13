The Alton Chapter of the NAACP is once again sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service. The service will be return this year to the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Alton on Sunday, January 15th at 3pm.
This year’s theme will be “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.” Alton NAACP Secretary Rosetta Brown tells The Big Z all are welcome to attend.
Michael McMillan, CEO of the St. Louis Metropolitan Urban League will be this year’s keynote speaker.