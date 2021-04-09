After a hiatus of more than a year, Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, is resuming its free monthly skin cancer screenings in partnership with Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc.
The screenings will be by appointment only from 4-6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month, with the first on April 27. Call (800) 392-0936 to register or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org and search under Classes & Events to register online. The screenings have moved from their previous location into Suite 101 of Medical Office Building A on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus.
Because of physical distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed inside the office at one time. Guests should arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment and not bring another person with them, unless it’s necessary. Lorraine Seiffert of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery will perform the screenings and examine any areas of concern.
Being proactive is one step to early detection. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer. People with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and people who freckle easily are at the greatest risk. Excessive sun exposure, blistering burns before the age of 18 and a family history of melanoma are also risk factors. Most skin cancers appear after age 50, but more young adults and even teenagers are now being diagnosed.
For more information about how you can determine your cancer risk, visit www.yourdiseaserisk.wustl.edu.