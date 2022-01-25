The McDonald's on Broadway at Ridge Street in Alton was destroyed by a fire last June, but plans have now been announced to rebuild. It was announced on their sign Friday that construction would begin in March. In an exclusive interview with The Big Z the owner of the franchise says he hopes to reopen sometime in June.
Dick Bold says they have been waiting on their insurance company to finalize the claim but looks like the construction start date will be around March 14th. Dick Bold tells The Big Z the new building will have a brand-new look.
Bold says when the fire happened, he placed impacted employees at his other stores in Godfrey, Bethalto, the Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, and Edwardsville. He expects most to return when the new store opens.