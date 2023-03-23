An Appropriations Ordinance for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year has been approved by the Alton City Council. Aldermen approved the spending document on second reading Wednesday night. It is the document that must be filed with Madison County every year.
But an operating budget is also being worked on, which Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z will paint a more accurate picture of the city’s spending plan.
In other board business, the council gave first reading to ordinances regulating short-term rental units. And an ordinance was approved for a minor subdivision for the former post office property on Belle Street. Ameren Illinois performed remediation of the contaminated soil after purchasing the property in 2016. According to council documents, the property is being split up in anticipation of a sale.