The City of Alton may soon allow more of its employees to live outside city limits. While employees of the police and fire departments currently do not have to reside within the city, issues finding applicants for open jobs in other departments may lead to similar rules.
With the new proposal, some would be able to live as far away as 10 miles from city limits. Further details of the proposal are not yet known, as the Committee of the Whole laid over the resolution until the next meeting in January. In other committee business, aldermen gave the go-ahead to a handful of road projects, including the improvement of the Brown Street Bridge next to Rock Spring Drive, Milton Road upgrades between Worden and Edgewood Avenues, and the repair of Fosterburg Road from approximately Culp Lane to IL 255. The full council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other items.