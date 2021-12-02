An Alton man is facing a burglary charge after Alton police officers found him Wednesday night allegedly carrying items away from Casey's General Store.
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday charged, Dylan W. Thompson, 25, of the 1900 block Central Avenue, with burglary. Associate Judge Ron Slemer set bail at $30,000.
Police say at approximately 11:41 p.m., officers responded to a "glass breakage" alarm activation at the Casey's General Store in the 2500 block of E. Broadway.
Within moments of the alarm, officers began arriving at the store from different directions.
One of the officers observed a man carrying several items in the 200 block of Main Street, near Casey's.
That man was briefly detained and other officers arrived at Casey's and found evidence the business had been burglarized.
The investigation revealed the detained man was carrying items stolen from the store.
Officers continued their search of the area and found additional evidence from this burglary.
Thompson is in custody at the Alton Police Department.