Illinois State Police reports an Alton man was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64/55 in East St. Louis.
Ryan B. Heinlein, 35, died in the crash and a passenger in his car, a 10-year-old girl from Alton, was injured and remains hospitalized. The driver of the second vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Michigan, was also injured.
According to police, the crash took place just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on I-64/55 near Barack Obama Avenue when the car Heinlein was driving was heading west in the eastbound lanes. His car struck the other vehicle head-on. Heinlein was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger and the driver of the other car were taken to area hospitals for treatment; their conditions are unknown.
Police investigators are trying to determine why Heinlein was driving the wrong way on the interstate.