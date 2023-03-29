An Alton man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted by a Madison County jury in a triple-shooting in Alton in September 2021. 36-year-old Steven Foster of the 600 block of Alby Street in Alton has been found guilty of: 3 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
The jury also found that prosecutors proved Foster personally discharged a firearm during the offenses, meaning he qualifies for an enhanced sentence.
According to testimony given at the trial, the shootings were the result of a dispute between 36-year-old Steven Foster of the 600 block of Alby Street and one of the victims, who had made fun of the condition of a car driven by Foster’s friend.
After arguing, Foster left the scene but soon returned and opened fire. All three victims suffered serious injuries and were treated at a hospital in St. Louis. One victim suffered a gunshot that nearly severed her leg, but doctors were able to reattach it.
Foster will be sentenced later and, with the sentence enhancement, faces a minimum 93-year prison term. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates.