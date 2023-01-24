An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry.
That’s not far from the Alton Fire Station. Alvin D. Perry of the 1,000 block of Alton Pointe is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The investigation allegedly revealed that the gunshots had been fired from a vehicle as it drove through the area. No one was injured in the incident.