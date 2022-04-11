Small business owners are invited to attend a pair of upcoming training sessions sponsored by Alton Main Street. On Tuesday, April 12 it’s “Finding Customers for Your Small Business” will be held at the Post Commons at 6pm. Tuesday, April 19 at 6pm is an online webinar session on “Accepting Secure Payments.”
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z these sessions are for entrepreneurs at any stage of their journey.
To register and find video recordings of past sessions on “Access to Capital” and “Starting or Improving Your Online Presence”, go to www.DowntownAlton.com/Events/SmallBusinessResources