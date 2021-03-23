Alton Main Street is seeking volunteers for its monthly downtown gardening project.
In collaboration with the Alton Service League, the group meets downtown to plant, weed, water, and maintain flowerbeds near Belle, State and Third streets. Gardening volunteers range in experience and all are welcome.
“We have a great group of gardening volunteers — this is a wonderful crew to join,”
Alton Main Street board member Emily Keener said. “We have plenty to do, but we make sure to have equal parts fun. This is a project where we could always use a few more helping hands, so we’re hoping to recruit additional volunteers as the flowers begin to bloom.”
To find out more and get involved, join the Alton Main Street — Gardening Group on Facebook or sign up as a volunteer at DowntownAlton.com.