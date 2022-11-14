Alton residents can take advantage of the city’s leaf vacuum service starting in a couple of weeks. Those living in Wards 3 and 4 will see the vacuum first beginning Monday, November 28, with plans to run all that week. The following week, the week of December 5th, the truck will be in Wards 5 and 6.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z this is, in part, dependent upon the weather.
Wards 1 and 2 will be the week of December 12, and Ward 7 will have vacuuming December 19 through December 23. In Alton, leaf burning is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-6pm through the end of December. For more information call 463-3530.