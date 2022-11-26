Alton's leaf vacuum will be in operation in the city's various aldermanic wards starting next week. Starting on Monday, November 28, the vacuum will spend a week in Wards 3 & 4. The trucks are not scheduled to return once they have provided service to a particular ward.
The city vacuums leaves as a service that not only helps the property owner keep their yards looking nice but helps to keep the leaves out of the city’s sewer system. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z what you are asked to do.
The week of December 5, the truck will be in Wards 5 and 6. Wards 1 and 2 will be the week of December 12, and Ward 7 will have vacuuming December 19 through December 23. In Alton, leaf burning is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-6pm through the end of December. If you decide to bag them yourself, Republic Services picks up yard waste year-round on your regular trash pick-up day. For more information call 463-3530.