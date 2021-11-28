Alton's leaf vacuum will be in operation in the city's aldermanic wards beginning Monday, Nov. 29, with Ward 7. You are asked to rake your leaves to the edge of your property, not into the street or gutter.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons said the trucks are not scheduled to return once they have provided service:
Ward 7 will see the vacuum first, with plans to run all of this week. The week of Dec. 6, the truck will be in Wards 1 and 2. Wards 5 and 6 will be the week of Dec. 13, and Wards 3 and 4 will have vacuuming Dec. 20-24. In Alton, leaf burning is allowed from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through the end of December.
If you decide to bag them yourself, Republic Services is picking up yard waste year-round on regular trash pick-up days. For more information, call (618) 463-3530.